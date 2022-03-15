UrduPoint.com

Sindh Agriculture University Forms Veterinary Experts Team To Deal With Lumpy Skin Disease

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Sindh Agriculture University forms veterinary experts team to deal with Lumpy Skin Disease

The management of Sindh Agriculture University has formed a team of veterinary experts to deal with Lumpy Skin Disease

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University has formed a team of veterinary experts to deal with Lumpy Skin Disease.

The SAU management has offered technical assistance to the Sindh Livestock Department for joint research, the university spokesman informed here on Tuesday adding that an expert advisory desk also has also been set up at the varsity for the assistance of dairy farmers and domestic cattle owners.

The spokesman informed that experts of Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences including Dr. Abdullah Arijo, and Dr. Amjad Mirani have approached Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto Director Sindh Livestock Department and offered to conduct joint research to control the Lumpy virus.

A team of veterinary experts will also visit the affected areas and met with owners of various domestic and commercial cattle farms to collect samples.

Besides, a desk has also been set in the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences for diagnosis, treatment, and consultation of animal affected by Lumpy virus.

The university's veterinary experts, Dr. Abdullah Arijo and Dr. Amjad Mirani, have revealed another virus "warble fly" resembling the Lumpy virus. The experts informed that both diseases are transmitted by mosquitoes and flies, and have a similar resemblance in shape, while the lumpy mark is hard and the warble fly is filled with soft pus.

They said that the experts of the University would hand over the results of the samples taken from different affected areas to the Sindh government. They informed that there was no harm in consuming the meat and milk of infected animals.

>