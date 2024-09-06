Sindh Agriculture University Hosts Defense Day Commemorations
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam organized a series of events to mark Pakistan’s 59th Defense Day, starting with a rally that saw a large participation of faculty and students led by Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences.
The rally was followed by a grand ceremony at the A.M. Sheikh auditorium.
Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo highlighted the significance of Defense Day, stating, "This day reminds us of the unity and sacrifices that built our nation.
The soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their lives for the defense of our homeland, and it is their sacrifice that allows us to live in a free nation." He also emphasized the crucial role of agriculture in Pakistan’s development, calling for better utilization of the country's agricultural resources to ensure sustainable growth.
Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar also spoke at the event, paying tribute to the martyrs. "The bravery and sacrifice of our national heroes serve as a guiding light for all of us," he said, urging continued efforts to strengthen Pakistan in all sectors.
Meanwhile, a parallel event was held at Bukhari Model High School, affiliated with SAU. The students performed national songs and tableaus, while Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Mughal, Chairman of the school Committee, and Headmistress Najma Babbar addressed the audience.
The events were attended by Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Anwar Hussain Khanzada, Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch, Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Khushik, Nusrat Hussain Chandio, Ghulam Hussain Wagan, along with other faculty members, students, and officials.
