Sindh Agriculture University issued first merit list for admission

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University on Monday issued the first merit selection list for admissions in the university and its constituted colleges as well Sub Campus.

The management allowed the candidates to submit their grievances regarding concerns about their merit.

According to a university spokesman, the first district and quota-wise merit list for admission under the undergraduate degree programme in the academic year 2022_23 to Sindh Agriculture University and its affiliated Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Sub Campus Umerkot has been hosted on SAU official website.

The Director of Admissions has informed that any candidate, who has any concern regarding his merit as per the list, can submit his grievances in writing to his office along with supporting documents by February 27, 2023.