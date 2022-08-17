Sindh Agriculture University management awards scholarship to students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Wednesday awarded scholarship cheques to 49 students of 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 batches of the Undergraduate Degree Programme of different faculties of the varsity.

Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi said the university has performed a pivotal role in assisting scholarship programmes to deserving students and providing opportunity for extra-curricular programmes to students in order to enhance their capacity building and career.

The Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar informed that his office was providing opportunities for the scholarship to talented students.

The office is also extending the awareness session with full assistance to students, he said and welcomed the new sponsors and philanthropists to award scholarships to the talented students.

He informed that E-Portal will be launched for stakeholders to give their valuable feedback to improve the service and quality.

Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi distributed the cheques among the students.

The Focal Person of Scholarships Syed Nauman Ali Shah also spoke about the process of award of scholarships.