Sindh Agriculture University Management Decided To Establish Agriculture Museum

Published October 05, 2022 | 10:09 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has decided to establish the first agriculture museum aimed to preserve the agriculture related heritage of the province.

The decision of establishing first ever agriculture museum has been made in a meeting held on Wednesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri.

The meeting was also attended among others by the eminent educationist, archeologist and former Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University Dr. Nilofer Shaikh, Vice Chancellor SABS University of Art, Design and Heritage Dr. Bhai Khan Shar, Adviser for Sindh Heritage Endowment Fund Dr.

Ishtiaq Ansari and Dean Faculty of Crop Protection Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar.

The meeting was informed that the agriculture museum would help in preservation of agriculture heritage and agricultural society and history of the country. The museum would also help in displaying oldest agriculture and irrigation equipment right from the period of Mohenjo Daro, it was informed.

The meeting decided the university management would approach the Sindh Government and Higher education Commission with a request to provide financial assistance in this regard.

