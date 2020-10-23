Sindh Agriculture University management initiates austerity measures

The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has adopted austerity measures in order to overcome the financial deficit as well as improving the internal resources for betterment of the campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has adopted austerity measures in order to overcome the financial deficit as well as improving the internal resources for betterment of the campus. In this connection, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani Friday visited different departments of the varsity and held detailed deliberations with the heads and experts to find ways of curtailing the expenses and increasing the resources.� The VC urged seed production experts of Latif Farm of the university to explore possibilities of commercial operation of agriculture, horticulture and cattle farms with maximum production so that the university could be able to get maximum earning from these farms.

� The Vice Chancellor said that various food items like biscuits, tomato ketchup, pickles, ice-cream, cakes as well as pizza will be prepared in the bakery of the food institute of the university besides bringing further improvement in the nursery.

The university management will also strive for production enhancement of crops, animals and dairy products, he added.� He called upon the experts to prepare recommendations in this direction so that the university management could initiate effective measures in order to overcome the severe financial crunch being faced by the university.

The time has come that all stakeholders of the university including teachers, officers, employees and students should play their due role in this regard, he added.