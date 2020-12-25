Sindh Agriculture University offers admission in undergraduate programme

The Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, has announced the admission schedule for the Undergraduate degree program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, has announced the admission schedule for the Undergraduate degree program. The varsity's spokesman informed here on Friday that the aspiring students could submit their admission forms online from December 28, 2020, to January 11, 2021.

The forms would be accepted from January 12, 2021, to January 26, 2021, with the late fee, he added.