Sindh Agriculture University organizes I.T Exhibition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Thursday organized the Information Technology Exhibition based on software, applications and models, developed by the students of Information Technology Center.

According to university spokesman, first ever in the SAU history, the private IT companies of Karachi and Hyderabad also set up stalls at Job Fair for job and internships opportunities for the university graduates.

The exhibition was organized in collaboration with Hyderabad Information and Software House Association (HISHA) which inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri.

The Vice Chancellor also visited the stalls of projects, models, and software developed by final year students of ITC, said that the IT sector had made great strides and playing vital role in the development of all sectors including medical, agriculture, engineering, livestock, manufacturing and marketing.

The projects and models developed by the varsity students were of high standard, he added.

Dean of Agricultural Social Sciences Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo said that information technology had changed the world in last few decades and the economic and business activities in the world and international market had been explored with a single click, which would lead to growth.

Secretary Hyderabad Information and Software House Association (HISHA) Muhammad Aamir Sheikh said that IT students of Sindh Agricultural University had developed excellent models. In this exhibition, he informed that 18 software and IT consulting companies had set up stalls in Job Fair to select the graduates for employment and internships in such companies.

Director, Information Technology Center Mansoor Haider Depar, Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur and Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar also shared their views and said that students had developed their models, software and applications for health, agriculture, machine learning, mobile applications and other fields.

The students also exhibited a robotic model, which will automatically check the temperature of any person entering the building for COVID 19 before entering and the entrance door will open automatically.

Among others, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Dr. Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Mukhtar Memon, Javed Qureshi, faculty teachers and a large number of students also visited the exhibition.