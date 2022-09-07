Sindh Agriculture University organizes medical camp

The Self Help Society of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam in collaboration with Pakistan Society of International Medicine (PSIM) on Wednesday organized a medical camp for the rain victims in village Rozddin Marri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Self Help Society of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam in collaboration with Pakistan Society of International Medicine (PSIM) on Wednesday organized a medical camp for the rain victims in village Rozddin Marri.

According to the university spokesman, the camp which was set up on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri was inaugurated by the former vice chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Dr Bikharam Devrajani along with Prof. Dr Muhammad Ismail Kunbhar.

Eminent general physician and Ex-Vice Chancellor LUMHS Dr Bekha Ram Devrajani along with skin, gynecology, pediatrics, and cardiovascular specialists examined the patients and provided free of cost medicines. Special diagnostic rooms for women and children were arranged in the camp where more than 800 patients of the area were treated. In this regard, the doctors of Kunar Oilfield of OGDCL and the staff of medical dispensary of SAU also rendered their services in the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani said that due to the rains, different types of diseases including skin, dengue and malaria were diagnosed in 80 percent of the patients.

Besides, due to lack of proper treatment facilities, the patients of diabetes and blood pressure were also affected during the rains, he said, adding various diseases including gastro, diarrhea were also found in the children.

"We are trying to organize these camps so that the rain victims can get treatment as soon as possible," Dr Bikha added.

The Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences of Sindh Agriculture University Prof. Dr Aijaz Ali Khoharo , said that on the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, the university experts were engaged to assess the damages to agriculture due to rains. The university management had also set up free medical camps for rain-affected animals and birds, where the university was providing free treatment and medicines, he informed.

The Director of Advancement and Financial Assistance SAU Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar while giving details about the camp, informed that the free medical camp had been started after the establishment of a relief camp by the students' Self Help Society of the university. On the directives of Vice Chancellor, he informed that more medical camps would also be set up in other rain-hit areas besides a camp in Tando Jam town for treatment of rain-affected pregnant women.

Dr Aijaz Soomro, Dr Shahzad Nahyoon, Asadullah Marri, Muhammad Ashraf Rustamani and Dr Faisal Ansari were also present on this occasion.