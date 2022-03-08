UrduPoint.com

Sindh Agriculture University Organizes Seminar In Connection With Women Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Sindh Agriculture University organizes seminar in connection with Women Day

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has said that economic development in Sindh was still incomplete due to the lack of importance given to women in various fields

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has said that economic development in Sindh was still incomplete due to the lack of importance given to women in various fields.

He said this while addressing a seminar on "Break the bias" organized by the university in collaboration with Rozan Islamabad, Ministry of Women's Rights and Women Engineers Forum in connection with the World Women Day on Tuesday.

In developed countries, Dr. Fateh Marri said that women play an equal role in development along with leading men, but here they are considered as second class citizens. The educational institutions can play a big role in this, he said and added that educated women are performing in various fields including medical, engineering, banking and business, however, in the field of agriculture, women have been with their male family members from the very beginning.

He said that due to prejudice against women, they are missing in different fields and half of the country's population could not contribute to the development of the country, The Pro-Vice Chancellor Sub Campus Umerkot Dr.

Jan Muhammad Marri said that by defeating the negative mindset, women can play an important role in the educational, family and economic development of the society, women should be welcomed with respect and honor in all fields.

Representative of Rozan Islamabad Rubina Chandio said that women can play vital role in different fields like men, women should not be considered as weak or insignificant creatures.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that Sindh Agriculture University was providing a safe academic environment to female students and providing them balanced opportunities for various forums, sports, and healthy activities.

Among others, Prof. Ms. Mumtaz Bhatti, Dr. Anila Memon, Amber Sanam Leghari, Dr. Abdullah Sethar, Juma Khan Bajkani, Madeeha Waheed and Fozia Yasmeen also addressed the participants of the seminar.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad World Sports Business Agriculture Male Tando Jam Women Family All From

Recent Stories

Solemn Paris Fashion Week draws to a close

Solemn Paris Fashion Week draws to a close

17 seconds ago
 Two members gang busted, 3 stolen motorcycles reco ..

Two members gang busted, 3 stolen motorcycles recovered

19 seconds ago
 Prime Minister, MNAs discuss current political sit ..

Prime Minister, MNAs discuss current political situation

1 minute ago
 Govt. to monitor movement of Lumpy Skin Diseases a ..

Govt. to monitor movement of Lumpy Skin Diseases affected animals

1 minute ago
 LG&CD Minister attends full dress rehearsal of hor ..

LG&CD Minister attends full dress rehearsal of horse & cattle show

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court orders de-sealing of Monal restauran ..

Supreme Court orders de-sealing of Monal restaurant

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>