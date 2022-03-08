Sindh Agriculture University organizes seminar in connection with Women Day

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has said that economic development in Sindh was still incomplete due to the lack of importance given to women in various fields.

He said this while addressing a seminar on "Break the bias" organized by the university in collaboration with Rozan Islamabad, Ministry of Women's Rights and Women Engineers Forum in connection with the World Women Day on Tuesday.

In developed countries, Dr. Fateh Marri said that women play an equal role in development along with leading men, but here they are considered as second class citizens. The educational institutions can play a big role in this, he said and added that educated women are performing in various fields including medical, engineering, banking and business, however, in the field of agriculture, women have been with their male family members from the very beginning.

He said that due to prejudice against women, they are missing in different fields and half of the country's population could not contribute to the development of the country, The Pro-Vice Chancellor Sub Campus Umerkot Dr.

Jan Muhammad Marri said that by defeating the negative mindset, women can play an important role in the educational, family and economic development of the society, women should be welcomed with respect and honor in all fields.

Representative of Rozan Islamabad Rubina Chandio said that women can play vital role in different fields like men, women should not be considered as weak or insignificant creatures.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that Sindh Agriculture University was providing a safe academic environment to female students and providing them balanced opportunities for various forums, sports, and healthy activities.

Among others, Prof. Ms. Mumtaz Bhatti, Dr. Anila Memon, Amber Sanam Leghari, Dr. Abdullah Sethar, Juma Khan Bajkani, Madeeha Waheed and Fozia Yasmeen also addressed the participants of the seminar.