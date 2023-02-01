UrduPoint.com

Sindh Agriculture University Organizes Seminar On Low Cost Housing Scheme For Employees

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Sindh Agriculture University organizes seminar on low cost housing scheme for employees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr. Fateh Marri has said that millions of people in Sindh have become homeless as a result of floods and unprecedented heavy rains; currently adding that rapid population growth also forced more than 8.5 percent of the country to live in temporary huts and on footpaths.

According to a university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor said this on Wednesday while addressing an awareness seminar regarding a low cost housing scheme introduced for university employees.

He said it has become a challenge for the common man to build his own house due to the economic crisis. The university management has initiated the first step to make the longstanding dream of varsity employees true by launching a private residential colony for them.

The Chief Executive Officer of property marketing Aakash Santorai, who introduced the residential colony project while speaking on this occasion, said the property investment sector in Pakistan at present is contributing 9.6 percent to the services sector and 5.6 percent to the country's total GDP. "We have to make decisions today for a better future for our generations", he added and briefed the participants about the residential scheme for varsity employees.

The Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar also spoke on the occasion and said that the varsity was sincerely working on the residential project of employees for the first time in its history.

