Sindh Agriculture University organizes training course on dry chain technology, use of seed banks

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr. Fateh Marri has said that unavailability of adequate food has become a cause of concern worldwide therefore, the developing countries should ensure the use of technology to increase per acre yield, reduce post-harvest losses and protect certified seeds to combat food shortages.

This he emphasized while addressing the inaugural session of training course on "Dry Chain Technology and use of Seed Banks" organized by the Department of Agronomy Sindh Agriculture University in joint collaboration with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Agricultural Linkage Programme (ALP) of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor informed that in many parts of the country, people do not even have access to two meals in a day so the experts should have to introduce sustainable agriculture and save the indigenous seeds.

He said that the agronomists should realize their responsibility and train the farmer's community about post-harvest losses as well as preservation of pure seeds and long-term implementation of seed and food processing technologies.

The Chairman, Department of Agronomy Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Soomro said that hybrid seeds have replaced indigenous and hereditary seeds as a result of which, local seeds are being depleted. The lack of seed protection has led to food shortages therefore modern methods should be adopted to protect seeds from seasonal effects and pest infestations.

An expert from the University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr. Irfan Afzal said that the youth participating in the training would be trained on seed safety and food security so that the general public, including farmers could be educated.

He also briefed the 50 stakeholders of the university on the scientific methods of storing grains, and seeds, mitigation of post-harvest losses, use of hybrid and hereditary seeds and sustainability of local seeds.

Among others, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean, Faculty of Crop Production, Dr. Hadi Bux Bozdar, Professor of the Institute of Plant Sciences, University of Sindh Jamshotro, Dr. Mahmooda Buriro,Dr. Muhammad Ali Ansari, Progressive Farmer Nazir Hyder Shah and AmeerAli Solangi also attended the inaugural session of the course.