UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Agriculture University Retired Employees Stage Protest Against Non Payment Of Pension, Arrears

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 10:07 PM

Sindh Agriculture University retired employees stage protest against non payment of pension, arrears

The retired employees of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, Saturday,staged a protest demonstration against non payment of pension and demanded payment of their outstanding arrears at the earliest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The retired employees of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, Saturday,staged a protest demonstration against non payment of pension and demanded payment of their outstanding arrears at the earliest.

On the call of Retired Employees Action Committee, the pensioners led by Faqir Muhammad Baloch,Abdul Hadi Rind,Sanwan Khaskheli,Ihsan Ali and others staged protest rally opposite press club Hyderabad and chanted slogans against management of SAU for not paying outstanding amount in respect of gratuity and shifting allowance to university's retired employees.

They said despite passage of two years gratuity and shifting allowance had not been paid to the retired employees. The incumbent Vice Chancellor after assuming office had promised to appoint sons/daughters of the retired employees but his commitment yet to be fulfilled, protesting pensioners bemoaned and demanded for acceptance of their demands without any delay.

They demanded of the higher education commission and other high ups of the Sindh government to take notice of their genuine issues and resolve their all just demands.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Agriculture Hyderabad Tando Jam HEC All Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Minister for ME and North A ..

11 minutes ago

UN Secretary General Urges Leaders to Declare 'Sta ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh High Court acquits 2 accused of murder charg ..

3 minutes ago

'Foreign manoeuvres' in W.Sahara destabilising Alg ..

9 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

9 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A results

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.