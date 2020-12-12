Sindh Agriculture University retired employees stage protest against non payment of pension, arrears

The retired employees of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, Saturday,staged a protest demonstration against non payment of pension and demanded payment of their outstanding arrears at the earliest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The retired employees of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, Saturday,staged a protest demonstration against non payment of pension and demanded payment of their outstanding arrears at the earliest.

On the call of Retired Employees Action Committee, the pensioners led by Faqir Muhammad Baloch,Abdul Hadi Rind,Sanwan Khaskheli,Ihsan Ali and others staged protest rally opposite press club Hyderabad and chanted slogans against management of SAU for not paying outstanding amount in respect of gratuity and shifting allowance to university's retired employees.

They said despite passage of two years gratuity and shifting allowance had not been paid to the retired employees. The incumbent Vice Chancellor after assuming office had promised to appoint sons/daughters of the retired employees but his commitment yet to be fulfilled, protesting pensioners bemoaned and demanded for acceptance of their demands without any delay.

They demanded of the higher education commission and other high ups of the Sindh government to take notice of their genuine issues and resolve their all just demands.