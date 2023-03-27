UrduPoint.com

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Students Clinch Positions In Two Different Declamation Contests

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 11:01 PM

The students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) won positions in two different declamation contests, organized by the Higher Education Commission (regional office) in Karachi and Hyderabad Cantt

Obtained shields were presented to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri by the Focal Person of Youth Development Centre Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Along with students.

During the Inter University Bilingual Declamation Contest held in Hyderabad Cant, among 24 students from 12 universities, Maria Abro of SAU participated in English speech and Prince Osama for urdu language, in which Maria Abro won the second position in English.

In the regional round of Inter-University Bilingual Declamation Contest held at NED University Karachi, organized by the Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (regional office) Final year student Miss Navel Umer of SAU participated in English and Miss Anoosha Rasheed in Urdu, among 54 students of 26 universities participated in the competition Miss Navel Umer won the third position.

Maria Abro and Navel Umer, awarded with shields, certificates, and cash prizes met with the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri along with the obtained shields, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri congratulated both the successful students, and appreciated the efforts of Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, the Focal person of SAU Youth Development Center, for his selection of students for the contests.

Dr.Marri also encouraged the students to participate in extra-curricular activities along with their studies.

