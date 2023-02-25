(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) TandoJam, in collaboration with Higher education Commission Islamabad, is organizing the first national inter-university girls' Judo Championship from Monday (February 27).

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Fateh Marri will inaugurate the Championship in the Varsity's sports Complex. The arrangements in this regard were reviewed in a meeting chaired by Pro-Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri here Saturday.

The teams including Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, University of Management and Science Technology Lahore, Lahore Garrison University Lahore, University of Lucky Marwat, University of Veterinary Sciences Lahore, Punjab University Lahore University of Veterinary Sciences Lahore.

, Superior University Lahore, Ghulam Farid University Rahim Yar Khan, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Lahore College for Women University Lahore, Mehran University Jamshoro, Karachi University, Sir Syed University Karachi, the University of Lahore and the host Sindh Agriculture University will participate in the Championship which will continue till February 28.