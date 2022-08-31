Sindh Agriculture University self help society set up rain relief camp

The "Self-Help Society" of students of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Wednesday established a Rain Relief Camp to help the rain victims

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The "Self-Help Society" of students of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Wednesday established a Rain Relief Camp to help the rain victims.

The students are collecting donations along with daily items to help rain-affected people, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri along with the heads of the academic and administrative departments visited the camp and added their contribution.

The rain relief camp is set up in front of the entrance of the university near Hyderabad Mirpur Khas Road on behalf of the Self Help Society of the students of university, in which students are not only collecting daily use items from people, but also donations from people by carrying donation boxes with their hands.

Addressing the students, Dr. Fateh Marri said that at present, the country was facing with sudden calamities and difficult times and it is high time that well to do people should come forward for the support of rain affectees.