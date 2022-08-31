UrduPoint.com

Sindh Agriculture University Self Help Society Set Up Rain Relief Camp

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Sindh Agriculture University self help society set up rain relief camp

The "Self-Help Society" of students of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Wednesday established a Rain Relief Camp to help the rain victims

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The "Self-Help Society" of students of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Wednesday established a Rain Relief Camp to help the rain victims.

The students are collecting donations along with daily items to help rain-affected people, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri along with the heads of the academic and administrative departments visited the camp and added their contribution.

The rain relief camp is set up in front of the entrance of the university near Hyderabad Mirpur Khas Road on behalf of the Self Help Society of the students of university, in which students are not only collecting daily use items from people, but also donations from people by carrying donation boxes with their hands.

Addressing the students, Dr. Fateh Marri said that at present, the country was facing with sudden calamities and difficult times and it is high time that well to do people should come forward for the support of rain affectees.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Road Hyderabad Mirpur Khas From

Recent Stories

Mushaal pays tributes to Ali Gilani on his first m ..

Mushaal pays tributes to Ali Gilani on his first martyrdom anniversary

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's textile industry plays crucial role in ..

Pakistan's textile industry plays crucial role in country's economy: Sanjrani

1 minute ago
 Govt committed to resolve issues of missing person ..

Govt committed to resolve issues of missing persons: Law Minister

1 minute ago
 SHOs failing to eradicate menace of drugs, street ..

SHOs failing to eradicate menace of drugs, street crimes to face departmental ac ..

11 minutes ago
 208 persons arrested over dengue SOPs violations i ..

208 persons arrested over dengue SOPs violations in Punjab

11 minutes ago
 Relief activities continue in flood affected areas ..

Relief activities continue in flood affected areas of Larkana Region

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.