UrduPoint.com

Sindh Agriculture University Set Up 'Sindh Agriculture Science Society'

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Sindh Agriculture University set up 'Sindh Agriculture Science Society'

The management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam has set up 'Sindh Agriculture Science Society' for agricultural development, guidance of farmers and students as well as initiation of various agricultural, scientific and research programmes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam has set up 'Sindh Agriculture Science Society' for agricultural development, guidance of farmers and students as well as initiation of various agricultural, scientific and research programmes.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri who inaugurated the office of the Society on Monday at a simple ceremony which was attended by teachers and concerned officers said that the society has included experts from all fields related to agriculture, which is a positive development.

The academic and research work as well as modern agricultural information activities will be encouraged with utilization of all resources aimed to guide students, farmers, dairy farmers and the community, he said.

The president of the Society Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi said the magazines are being published from the platform of the Society while a series of seminars and scientific activities will be organized under the platform of the society.

Among others, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean, Faculty of Crop Production, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Mubeen Lodhi, Director Advanced Studies, Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Dr. Imran Khatri and Amin Soomro attended the ceremony.

It may be mentioned here that the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri will act as the Chief Patron of Sindh agriculture science society with Dean Crop Protection Faculty Dr. Jan Muhammad Murree as Patron. Nesides, Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi has been selected as the President of the society with Dr. Shahnawaz Marri as General Secretary.

Related Topics

Sindh Murree Agriculture Guide Tando Jam May All From

Recent Stories

Punjab Culture Day observed with zeal, zest

Punjab Culture Day observed with zeal, zest

1 minute ago
 Admin imposes Rs 98,000 fines on profiteers

Admin imposes Rs 98,000 fines on profiteers

1 minute ago
 27th Int'l Poetry show to be held in Karachi on Ma ..

27th Int'l Poetry show to be held in Karachi on March 22

1 minute ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 14 M ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 14 Mar 2022

1 minute ago
 Thundering spell of political innings about to sta ..

Thundering spell of political innings about to start: Usman Dar

5 minutes ago
 ASI commits suicide over domestic dispute

ASI commits suicide over domestic dispute

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>