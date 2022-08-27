Sindh Agriculture University sets up animal medical camp for rain-hit cattle owners

The management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam has set up a animal medical camp for free of cost treatment of animals of rain affected cattle owners

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam has set up a animal medical camp for free of cost treatment of animals of rain affected cattle owners.

The Animal Husbandry Department of the Sindh Government has provided medicines to the camp, the university spokesman informed here on Saturday.

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, a team of veterinary experts led by Professor Dr. Ahmed Nawaz Tunio, Chairman of the Department of Surgery, has set up a temporary medical camp in front of AH&VS Faculty, near Hyderabad-MirpurKhas Road, where animals affected by the rains are being treated, the spokesman informed and added, hundreds of animals have so far been diagnosed in the said camp.

Dr. Ahmad Nawaz Tunio said that the team has been engaged in diagnosing and treating the animals of the affected farmers and villagers who have migrated from rain-affected areas including Hyderabad Taluka. He, informed that pneumonia and skin diseases have been found in animals.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri who also visited the camp said that the varsity management was helping the rain-hit farmers in this difficult time. We have to deal with this disaster together, he said and added that the varsity experts are providing their services to prevent possible diseases in animals and so far, a large number of animals have been diagnosed and treated.