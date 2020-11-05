UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Agriculture University Signs MoU With Agha Khan University To Carry Out Joint Research Projects

Muhammad Irfan 55 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:00 PM

Sindh Agriculture University signs MoU with Agha Khan University to carry out joint research projects

Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Agha Khan University to work on joint research projects

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ):Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Agha Khan University to work on joint research projects.

According to university spokesman, the MoU was signed by the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani and Senior Dean Agha Khan University Dr Syed Asad Ali Shah at a ceremony.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, Dr. Zaheer ud din Mirani said the Agriculture University is giving importance to medical plants and in this regard, a botanical garden will be set up soon in the university.

He said that experts from Agha Khan University and Sindh Agriculture University were launching joint research for cultivation of various indigenous plants in Sindh, including the miraculous tree Moringa.

Under this project, the Sindh Agriculture University has started research work on the preparation of such plants through its scholars, while experts from the Agha Khan University are researching the medical benefits of human health through such plants, he said.

Senior Dean and Specialist of Agha Khan University Dr. Syed Asad Ali Shah said that the university management has opened Agha Khan Research and Training Center in Matiari. A total of 5000 plants of Moringa have already been planted while plantation of 10,000 more plants will be carried out soon. He informed that another agreement would be signed with the Agriculture University for joint research in other fields.

Among others, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Junaid Iqbal, Dr Shiraz Memon and Dr. Fayyaz Umrani were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Shiraz Matiari Tando Jam Asad Ali From Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

10 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

40 minutes ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

27 minutes ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

28 minutes ago

Statement regarding ANP misquoted, taken out of co ..

59 minutes ago

Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Has Stopped Ballot ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.