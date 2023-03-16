Sindh Agriculture University sports gala concluded

The sports gala organized by the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology of Sindh Agriculture University has concluded on Thursday after the completion of cricket and badminton matches and, athletics and tug of war among the finalist teams

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The sports gala organized by the Institute of food Sciences and Technology of Sindh Agriculture University has concluded on Thursday after the completion of cricket and badminton matches and, athletics and tug of war among the finalist teams.

The Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr.

Aijaz Ali Khooharo was the chief guest at the ceremony congratulated the IFST management for organizing a successful event and said that such extra-curricular activities can improve the physical and mental health of the students.

Among others, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Director of IFST Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Professor Dr. Bachal Bhutto, Dr. Dilip Kumar and Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano also attended the concluding ceremony.