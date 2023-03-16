UrduPoint.com

Sindh Agriculture University Sports Gala Concluded

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Sindh Agriculture University sports gala concluded

The sports gala organized by the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology of Sindh Agriculture University has concluded on Thursday after the completion of cricket and badminton matches and, athletics and tug of war among the finalist teams

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The sports gala organized by the Institute of food Sciences and Technology of Sindh Agriculture University has concluded on Thursday after the completion of cricket and badminton matches and, athletics and tug of war among the finalist teams.

The Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr.

Aijaz Ali Khooharo was the chief guest at the ceremony congratulated the IFST management for organizing a successful event and said that such extra-curricular activities can improve the physical and mental health of the students.

Among others, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Director of IFST Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Professor Dr. Bachal Bhutto, Dr. Dilip Kumar and Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano also attended the concluding ceremony.

Related Topics

Sindh Cricket Technology Sports Agriculture Badminton Dilip Kumar Event

Recent Stories

Ahsan hits out PTI for damaging political, economi ..

Ahsan hits out PTI for damaging political, economic system

9 minutes ago
 Supply of crude oil from Russia in April's first w ..

Supply of crude oil from Russia in April's first week: Musadik Malik

9 minutes ago
 Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Re ..

Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Resume Work Amid Pension Reform ..

9 minutes ago
 Global cocaine production hits record levels as de ..

Global cocaine production hits record levels as demand surges after Covid slowdo ..

9 minutes ago
 Lebanon bank chief turns up for European probe: ju ..

Lebanon bank chief turns up for European probe: judicial official

8 minutes ago
 Senior Russian Lawmaker Visiting Algeria Says Fran ..

Senior Russian Lawmaker Visiting Algeria Says France Must Repent for Colonial Cr ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.