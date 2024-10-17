Sindh Agriculture University Student secures 3rd position in Inter-University debate competition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A group of students, including a participant who secured third place in an inter-university debate competition, met with the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

The event was organized with the support of the Higher education Commission (HEC).

According to a university spokesperson, the event was held at the Government College University, Hyderabad, with participation from 18 public and private universities across the province.

The competition featured debates in urdu, Sindhi and English, in which five students from SAU competed in all three categories.

Amna Baloch, a student of Sindh Agriculture University, secured third place in the competition.

She, along with other participants, met with the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari, led by Ghulam Hussain Wagan, Deputy Director of the business Incubation Center.

During the meeting, the Vice Chancellor was briefed about the competition.

The Vice Chancellor praised the students' achievements and highlighted the importance of such competitions in helping young people demonstrate their skills and abilities in practical life.

He emphasized that universities were not only centers for research but also places where students learn to think critically and expand their horizons.