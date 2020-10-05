Sindh Agriculture University students get scholarship cheques

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Over two hundred male and female students of different faculties of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam received scholarship cheques at a ceremony held here on Monday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Over two hundred male and female students of different faculties of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam received scholarship cheques at a ceremony held here on Monday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor called upon the students to fully concentrate on their studies so that they could be able to shoulder the future responsibilities in effective manners in this era of competition.

The future generation could achieve the desired goals through hard work, he said and advised the youth to pay full attention towards their studies on modern technologies in their higher learning institutions so that they could get jobs in public and private sectors organizations on merit.

He said that the university management was making all out efforts to provide scholarships purely on merit to poor and deserving students so that they could continue their education and research activities without any inconvenience.

The Director Endowment and Financial Assistance of Sindh Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar informed that the university management was making all out efforts to get USAID, Japan Need Based, AAK, HEC Need Based, MORA, Minority and Bait-ul-Mal scholarships for university students. The university management also established a portal scholarship and a complaint centre at the university website to facilitate the students in their efforts of submitting farms for scholarships.