Sindh Agriculture University Syndicate Approved New Degree Programmes

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Sindh Agriculture University syndicate approved new degree programmes

The Syndicate of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has given approval for launching new degree programmes at its main campus, affiliated colleges, and sub-campuses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Syndicate of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has given approval for launching new degree programmes at its main campus, affiliated colleges, and sub-campuses.

The 113th meeting of the syndicate was presided over by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, which discussed at length the varsity's financial, administrative and academic matters, the SAU spokesperson informed here on Saturday.

The syndicate gave the nod to launch BS Poultry, BS Dairy Technology, BS Fisheries and Aquaculture, BS English, BS Software Engineering at the SAU main campus; BS Software Engineering and BS English at the SAU Tando Jam; BS Software Engineering and BS English at the Sub-campus Umerkot; and BS food Technology and BS Information Technology at the Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technologies.

It also approved the budget and expenditure for the financial year 2022-23 while financial matters for the financial year 2021-22 were also discussed.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by nominated members of the HEC, ex-VC Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur Dr Nelofar Shaikh, ex-VC Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro Dr. Abdul Rehman Memon, former Federal secretary and nominated member of Sindh HEC Imtiaz Qazi, Pro-VC Sindh University, Jamshoro Dr Sarfraz Solangi, Progressive Farmer Syed Mahmood Nawaz Shah, Pro-VC Sub Campus Umerkot Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Additional Secretary Colleges Ahsanullah Leghari, Dean Dr Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dean Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Keerio, Dr Bachal Bhutto, Dr Zulfikar Ali Mahar, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Aneel Kumar, and Sadiqa Salahuddin.

Earlier, prayers were offered for protection from natural calamities and prosperity of the country.

