Sindh agriculture University Tando Jam conducts pre-entry test for Bachelors programmes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :The pre-entry test for admission in the Bachelors programmes for the academic session 2019-20 in Sindh agriculture University Tando Jam, and its sub campus Umerkot, and affiliated Z. A Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri and Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology was held here on Sunday at Public school Hyderabad.

According to spokesman of the university, a total of 3,382 candidates including 354 female candidates from all districts of Sindh, Balochistan, KP, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan appeared in the test.

He informed that 59 blocks were established to conduct the entry test whole 12 booth were set up for providing entry test slips and guideline to candidates.

He told that the test consisted 100 questions for which candidates were provided 100 minutes.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai as well as the deans of different academic faculties visited all blocks at the center.

The VC inquired candidates about arrangements of test.

Strict security arrangements were made for the tests with deployment of Rangers and police.

The Spokesman further informed that majority of the male and female students appeared in the test clad in traditional Sindhi cloths to celebrate Sindhi Culture day.