Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, PEF Signs MoU To Promote Financial Assistance, Capacity-building Programs
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 06:44 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The brief but significant ceremony took place on Wednesday at the University Senate Hall, where the MoU was signed by Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi of SAU and Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Jawaid Faruqi of PEF Karachi in the presence of SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri.
During his address, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri appreciated the role of PEF Karachi in supporting talented and needy students and said that Sindh Agriculture University is making every effort to resolve the financial challenges faced by students. He acknowledged the support of alumni, philanthropists, and organizations like PEF in this mission. He urged sponsors and philanthropists to come forward and help students so that capacity-building programs can be expanded.
On this occasion, Muhammad Jawaid Faruqi, Chief Operating Officer of PEF Karachi, expressed his thoughts, saying that his organization would ensure that no deserving student would be deprived of continuing their education due to a lack of financial resources.
He further stated that they would provide support to students based on merit, helping them enhance their academic performance.
Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Director of University Advancement Ali Asghar Bhatti, and Deputy Director Syed Nauman Ali Shah highlighted the positive impact of the USAID-Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (USAID-HESSA) program at the university over the past three years. This initiative has likely provided essential financial assistance and enhanced capacity-building programs. They explained that the establishment of this office provides more opportunities for financial assistance, which will support students' academic and professional development.
The PEF delegation, which included Ms. Sundus Shaikh (Manager of Student Affairs) and Mr. Sameer Imtiaz (Manager of Alumni), also expressed their commitment to supporting and collaborating with the university's students.
