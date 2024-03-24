Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Postpone Midterm Papers Due To Holi Festival
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam has postponed midterm examination scheduled on 25 March (Monday) due to Holi festival.
The Spokesman of University announced that mid term examinations have been postponed at Main Campus, Sub Campus Umerkot and Khairpur College of Agriculture engineering and Technology.
New schedule will be issued later while Holiday is also announced for Hindu Employees.
APP/nsm
