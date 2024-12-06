Sindh Agriculture University to Host Thar Festival in February 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam is preparing to host the Thar Festival 2025 in the first week of February 2025. The festival aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage, unique artifacts and agricultural achievements of the Thar region, providing a platform for intellectual, literary, cultural and musical exchange. The event will be a vibrant celebration of Thar's diversity and potential.

A delegation from the Thar Students Council, led by Shankar Singh Sodho, recently met with the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Mari, to finalize plans for the event.

According to a university spokesperson, the festival will feature a series of academic discussions, cultural performances and exhibitions designed to highlight the region's history, geography and agricultural innovations.

The festival’s key attractions will include research presentations on Thar’s history, geography, minerals and agriculture, shedding light on the untapped potential of the region.

Additionally, the exhibition will display agricultural innovations, cultural artifacts, organic produce, and crafts, offering attendees a closer look at Thar’s unique contributions to Sindh’s cultural and agricultural landscape.

Renowned Sindhi singers and Sufi artists from the region will also perform, captivating the audience with their soulful music and artistic expression.

Dr Fateh Mari, the Vice Chancellor of SAU, spoke about the significance of Thar, calling it the pride of Sindh. “Thar is not just a region; it is a jewel that holds immense historical, cultural and agricultural value. There is tremendous scope for research and development in these areas,” he remarked. Dr Mari emphasized the need to explore the marketing of Thar’s organic agricultural products and their by-products as a means to boost the local economy and improve the livelihoods of the region's people.

Director of University Advancement Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar also addressed the meeting, stressing the importance of events like the Thar Festival in fostering collaboration, knowledge-sharing and innovation among academia, students and the broader community.

The meeting was also attended by members of the Thar Students Council, including Muhammad Rafique Rahimoon, Sobharaj Singh Sodho, Asad Ali Rahimoon, Tanveer Ali Khoso, Rafique Amin, Shahid Ali Dars and Zafar Samoon, who all expressed their support for the event.