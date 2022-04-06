Sindh Agriculture University to introduce new degree programmes in different disciplines

The management of Sindh Agriculture University has decided to introduce new degree programmes in Fisheries and Aquaculture, Dairy Technology and Poultry Science as well as market-oriented new courses on food security and climate change

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University has decided to introduce new degree programmes in Fisheries and Aquaculture, Dairy Technology and Poultry Science as well as market-oriented new courses on food security and climate change.

It was informed during a consultative workshop on launching new degree courses, held on Wednesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri.

The workshop was attended by experts from various fields including relevant departments of the Sindh government, educationists, national consultants, industrialists, and progressive farmers.

The Vice Chancellor informed that the university was working on various projects with various stakeholders, including education, research Departments, Sindh Government and the private sector for the development of the farming community of the province.

The new degree courses in fisheries and aquaculture, dairy technology and poultry science are being launched to meet market demand, he said and added, the suggestions of all stakeholders are being valued in this regard in order to further improve the degree courses keeping in view the recommendations received from the workshop.

The Dean, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi said the faculty is already providing quality education to students in the field of Veterinary Sciences and taking advantage of this, the management has planned to launch more new degree programmes. The existing infrastructure including classrooms and laboratories are being equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

The workshop participants appreciated the timely efforts made by the university to introduce new courses, and recommended the expansion of experimental stations such as hatcheries, feed processing units, and health management units for further improvement of degree courses.

Among others, Prof. Dr. Naeem Tariq Nareejo, Prof. Dr. M. Younis Laghari from the University of Sindh, R.S.N. Janjua, a National consultant of Aquaculture by FAO, Dr. Bakhshal Channa, Dr. M. Hanif Chandio and Ghulam Rasool Qambrani from Sindh Fisheries Department, Nadeem Monnoo and Muhammad Aqil Solangi from the private sector also participated in the workshop.