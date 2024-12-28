Open Menu

Sindh Agriculture University To Organize International Conference On CPEC

Published December 28, 2024

The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, will organize a 2-day conference titled 'CPEC Energy Infrastructure and Socio-Economic Transformations: Challenges, Opportunities, and Sustainable Development' on December 30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, will organize a 2-day conference titled 'CPEC Energy Infrastructure and Socio-Economic Transformations: Challenges, Opportunities, and Sustainable Development' on December 30.

The varsity's spokesman informed on Saturday that the national and international experts would participate in the event, being organized in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC), Islamabad.

He added that the speakers would address critical global issues related to energy, social dynamics and economic challenges.

According to him, the experts from China, Turkiye, and Malaysia, would also present their research papers and recommendations.

Additionally, he told, the scholars and researchers from universities, research institutes and agricultural organizations across Pakistan’s 4 provinces would also participate in the two-day technical sessions.

He apprised that the event would include an exhibition and a night gala, offering participants a dynamic platform for networking and engagement.

