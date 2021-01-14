Sindh Agriculture University to provide certified seeds to farmers

Sindh Agriculture University is committed to conducting research on seeds of different crops, mango, banana and new varieties of vegetables and fruits as it has decided to provide certified seeds and disease free banana plants to farmers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University is committed to conducting research on seeds of different crops, mango, banana and new varieties of vegetables and fruits as it has decided to provide certified seeds and disease free banana plants to farmers.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Murri, while addressing the heads of academic Departments at Faculty of Crop Production on Thursday.

He said that scholars have the ability to deal with agricultural problems through modern technology adding that in the near future, the university will develop new varieties of wheat and cotton in its experimental farms.There are 45 varieties of mangoes in the university horticulture garden and taking advantage of which, experts have been advised to conduct research on new varieties of mango, he added.

He said that departments and PhD scholars should intensify research work to provide certified wheat and cotton seeds to farmers. The departments of the university should be moved towards commercialization so that with the increase in agricultural production such sectors could become financially self-sufficient.He said that technical field teams should be formed under the leadership of experts to provide technical facilities for testing water, soil and to solve other agricultural problems of farmers at their agriculture fields as well as to diagnosis of diseases in cattle and provision of veterinary facilities at cattle farms.

He said that research on different types of seeds, mangoes, bananas, vegetables and fruits should be done in Sindh Agriculture University and in this regard seed certification and registration would be assisted adding that experts should design their research projects to make internal resources more efficient. He said that student attendance and especially postgraduate scholars' presence in classrooms and in the field should be a top priority. The Dean Faculty of Crop Production Prof. Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar briefed the VC regarding the problems and performance of the faculty. Among others, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Advisor on Educational Affairs to the VC, Dr. Altaf Sial, Director ORIC, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Director food Sciences and Technologies, Riasat Ali Kabar, Director Quality Enhancement Cell, Dr. Zahoor Soomro, Dr. Qamaruddin Jogi, Dr. Muharram Qambrani, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Dr. Saba Ambreen Memon and Aijaz Soomro were present on the occasion.