HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The teachers and students of the Sindh Agriculture University Sub-Campus Umerkot have arranged water, food, and other essential items for rain affected people of Umerkot and Tharparkar.

According to university spokesman, the collection of relief goods was made on the appeal of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri to the faculty, students and alumni of the varsity.

On such appeal, the teachers and students of the sub-campus Umerkot participated in relief activities under the supervision of the Pro Vice Chancellor Dr.

Jan Muhammad Marri.

The collected relief goods were distributed among rain-affected people of Umerkot and other areas of Tharparkar, the spokesman informed.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri emphasized that the experts and alumni of the university should play their role in providing technical services and rehabilitation regarding the damage caused to animals and crops.