Sindh Allocates Rs 10b For Clean Drinking Water Project
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 10:16 PM
The Sindh Government has announced a block allocation of Rs 10 bln in the next financial year 2024-25, for clean drinking water project
Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presenting Budget for 2024-25, at Sindh Assembly here on Friday, said that to fulfill our election promise to the people, provincial Government has planned a mega project of providing every citizen of the province with access to clean drinking water during the tenure of the present government.
He said that we have kept a block allocation of Rs 10 bln in the next FY in addition to the
regular budget of Public Health Engineering Department.
