Sindh allocates Rs 10b for clean drinking water project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 10:16 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Government has announced a block allocation of Rs 10 bln in the next financial year 2024-25, for clean drinking water project.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presenting Budget for 2024-25, at Sindh Assembly here on Friday, said that to fulfill our election promise to the people, provincial Government has planned a mega project of providing every citizen of the province with access to clean drinking water during the tenure of the present government.

He said that we have kept a block allocation of Rs 10 bln in the next FY in addition to the

regular budget of Public Health Engineering Department.

