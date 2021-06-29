Sindh allocates Rs 167.304m to procure 98 acres land for SAU Shikarpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday said that the Sindh Finance department has allocated Rs 167.304 million for procurement of 98 acres of land for Shaikh Ayaz University (SAU) Shikarpur.

He said this while talking to people during a visit to Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur in his electoral constituency "Shikarpur", said a statement issued here.

The provincial minister was briefed that the subjects including Mathematics, business Administration, Teachers' Eduaction, English, Commerce, and Computer Science are being taught in the University up to BS level at present, and more disciplines would be added soon.

Imtiaz Sheikh said the Sindh government had started university level education by setting up the campus of Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai University in Shikarpur in 2012, that was given the status of full university under the name of SAU in 2018.

Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that the youth of Shikarpur and neighboring cities should take advantage of the university and study hard.

Later, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh also inspected the ongoing development works in different areas of Shikarpur and gave necessary instructions to the concerned staff.