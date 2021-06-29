UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Allocates Rs 167.304m To Procure 98 Acres Land For SAU Shikarpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:55 PM

Sindh allocates Rs 167.304m to procure 98 acres land for SAU Shikarpur

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday said that the Sindh Finance department has allocated Rs 167.304 million for procurement of 98 acres of land for Shaikh Ayaz University (SAU) Shikarpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday said that the Sindh Finance department has allocated Rs 167.304 million for procurement of 98 acres of land for Shaikh Ayaz University (SAU) Shikarpur.

He said this while talking to people during a visit to Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur in his electoral constituency "Shikarpur", said a statement issued here.

The provincial minister was briefed that the subjects including Mathematics, business Administration, Teachers' Eduaction, English, Commerce, and Computer Science are being taught in the University up to BS level at present, and more disciplines would be added soon.

Imtiaz Sheikh said the Sindh government had started university level education by setting up the campus of Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai University in Shikarpur in 2012, that was given the status of full university under the name of SAU in 2018.

Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that the youth of Shikarpur and neighboring cities should take advantage of the university and study hard.

Later, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh also inspected the ongoing development works in different areas of Shikarpur and gave necessary instructions to the concerned staff.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Education Visit Shikarpur 2018 Commerce Government Million

Recent Stories

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

32 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

32 minutes ago

England ease past Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

7 minutes ago

Chief Secretary reviews progress on initiatives be ..

7 minutes ago

AJK presents Rs. 141.4b budget with Rs. 28 billion ..

7 minutes ago

Four arrested over aerial firing

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.