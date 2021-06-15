Sindh allocates Rs 22.8 bln for College Education in budget 2021-22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sindh government on Tuesday announced an allocation of Rs 22.8 billion for College Education which constitute 11.8 percent increase, compared with Rs 20.446 billion for financial year 2020-21.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this in his speech while presenting the Budget of Sindh province for the next fiscal year 2021-22, at the Sindh Assembly here.

As many as 17 new Degree Colleges will be established in districts of Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Umerkot and three districts of Karachi Division, Korangi, Malir and West, the Sindh CM said.

An allocation of Rs 4 billion has been proposed in ADP 2021-22 for 43 on-going and 64 new schemes of College Education Department.

The Sindh CM said improvements to female education would provide a country with more knowledgeable workforce, healthier families and ultimately prosperous societies.

Rs.100 million has been allocated for Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Shaheed Benazirabad, being the first institution of its kind in Pakistan, aims at providing quality education to female cadets and empowering them to see that they have the ability to be a great generation.

Besides that, Rs 292.55 million has been earmarked for Seven Cadet Colleges in Sindh. Five new public colleges have been approved for next financial year (NFY).

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that we have kept Rs.1 billion of endowment fund in NFY. The fund aimed to provide financial assistance to students, he added.

An amount of Rs 120 million has been allocated for Sindhi Adabi Board- Jamshoro for NFY against Rs 100 million provided in FY 2020-21.

An amount of Rs.100 million has been allocated in NFY for co-curricular activities of sports, purchase of lab equipment / material, the Sindh CM said.