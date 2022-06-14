Sindh allocates Rs 230.30 billion for health sector in 2022-23

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Health Sector has also been given top priority by pitching budgetary allocation at Rs. 230.30 billion for year 2022-23 which forms more than 19% of total budget outlay of the Government of Sindh, This is a clear manifestation of Sindh Government's policy of transparency, public accountability and citizens' participation that signifies our budget as pro-people budget, he told while presenting the budget for 2022-23 on the floor of Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Health Sector has also been given top priority by pitching budgetary allocation at Rs. 230.30 billion for year 2022-23 which forms more than 19% of total budget outlay of the Government of Sindh, This is a clear manifestation of Sindh Government's policy of transparency, public accountability and citizens' participation that signifies our budget as pro-people budget, he told while presenting the budget for 2022-23 on the floor of Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Tuesday.

Total outlay of the health budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the Health Services is earmarked at Rs. 206.98 billion, covering primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare level services, preventive interventions as well as other communicable and non-communicable diseases, he further added.

This year health sector budget is 14% higher in comparison to Rs. 181.22 billion during FY 2021-22, he informed.

The Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) Karachi has been provided a Grant of Rs.10 billion against the Grant of Rs.7.12 billion with a net percentage increase of 40% in the fiscal year 2022-23, Chief Minister told.

While, Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jillani Institute of Medical Sciences Gambat has been provided a Grant of Rs. 6 billion against the Grant of Rs. 4 billion with a net percentage increase of 50% in the fiscal year 2022-23.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, Karachi has been provided funds amounting to Rs. 594 million for installation of one Robotic Surgical System for treatment of cancer patients in the next financial year 2022-23.

Rs. 3.5 billion have been kept for procurement of EPI vaccines in the next financial year 2022-23 against the existing B.E 2021-22 amounting to Rs. 2 billion with an overall increase of 75% and Rs.12.539 billion have been kept for National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and its Ten (10) satellite Centers in the Province of Sindh for the next financial year 2022-23, he mentioned.

Rs.1.1 billion have been kept for Sindh Institute of Infectious Diseases NIPA Karachi, 50 Bedded Hospital Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi & 100 Bedded Hospital Eid Gah, Karachi in the next financial year 2022-23, he said, adding that Rs.125 million have been kept for treatment of (500) patients through Gamma Knife Radiosurgery center at Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi.

Rs. 200 million is being provided as Grant to Kidney Center, Karachi in the next financial year 2022-23 and Rs.11.481 billion is provided to Peoples Primary Health Care Initiative (PPHI) Sindh in Grant-in-Aid for the next financial year 2022-23 against the existing B.E. 2021-22 Rs. 8.226 billion at an increase of 40%, Chief Minister Sindh told in budget Speech.

The Grant to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma, Karachi is enhanced to Rs.2.4 billion in the financial year 2022-23compared to Rs.2 billion allocated during CFY 2021-22. That's a net percentage increase of 20%. Additionally, Rs.500 million as one-time grant has also been kept for Purchase of Machinery & Equipment for Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma, Karachi in the financial year 2022-23, he added.