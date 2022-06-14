UrduPoint.com

Sindh Allocates Rs4.113 Bn For Persons With Disabilities Dept

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Sindh allocates Rs4.113 bn for persons with disabilities dept

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The non-development budget for the department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has been increased from Rs4.002 billion to Rs 4.113 billion for the next fy 2022-23.

More Stories From Pakistan

