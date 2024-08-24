Open Menu

Sindh Announces Holiday For Chelum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2024 | 05:05 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 24th, 2024) The Sindh government has declared Monday, August 26, a public holiday for all public and private schools across the province in observance of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The announcement was made on Friday through an official notification issued by the provincial education department.

The decision to close educational institutions was taken by the department’s steering committee, which deemed it necessary to facilitate the religious commemorations.

Chehlum, which marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, will be observed across Sindh with religious fervor.

The day will see tough security as processions featuring Alam, Tazia, and Zuljinah will take place in various cities, reflecting the deep reverence with which the event is commemorated.

The local authorities urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement to ensure a peaceful observance of the Chehlum processions.

