Sindh Announces Summer Vacation From June 1 To July 31

Sindh announces summer vacation from June 1 to July 31

The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department on Friday announced that all public and private educational institutions shall remain closed from June 1 to July 31 on account of summer vacation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Sindh school education and Literacy Department on Friday announced that all public and private educational institutions shall remain closed from June 1 to July 31 on account of summer vacation.

The two months vacation will be observed in all public and private educational institutions under the Administrative Control of the Sindh School Education and Literacy department, said a statement.

More Stories From Pakistan

