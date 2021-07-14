UrduPoint.com
Sindh Announces To Close Indoor Dine-in, Schools, Parks

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2021) The Sindh government on Wednesday decided to shut Primary schools, indoor dine-in, parks, and other amusement places due to increasing cases of COVID-19 n the province.
The decision was taken by the provincial COVID task force meeting headed by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today.

The indoor dine-in will remain closed from tomorrow (Thursday) night besides also closing down schools until class eight from Friday.
It has been however decided that education institutes of Matric and above will be shut after the conclusion of ongoing board examinations.


The parks, water parks, sea view, Hawkes Bay beach, and other amusement places will also remain shut from Friday onwards after the provincial task force meeting expressed its concern over a surge in COVID cases in the province, especially in Karachi.
Cinemas, indoor gyms, and indoor sports events are also barred from operating in the province.

