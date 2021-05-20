UrduPoint.com
Sindh Announces To Open COVID-19 Vaccines To All Adults From May 21

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Sindh announces to open COVID-19 vaccines to all adults from May 21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Sindh Health department on Thursday announced that all individuals aged above 18 years could get vaccinated from any Covid Vaccination Center near them from May 21.

The individuals above 18 years who hold a CNIC, student visa, Iqama or work permit were eligible to get vaccinated, said a statement.

The vaccination center at Expo Center Karachi was also open for 24 hours,7 days a week to enable all those who were unable to get COVID vaccine during business hours to get inoculated against Covid-19.

The Sindh Health Department has urged all staff and general practitioners at private hospitals including doctors, paramedics, and nurses etc to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Refusal to do so puts the community at large at risk and would result in strict administrative action, it added.

