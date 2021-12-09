UrduPoint.com

Sindh Announces Winter Vacations For Educational Institutions From Dec 20

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:51 PM

Sindh announces winter vacations for educational institutions from Dec 20

Sindh School Education and Literacy department on Thursday notified that the winter vacations for all the public and private educational institutions under the control of the department shall be observed from December 20 to January 01, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh school education and Literacy department on Thursday notified that the winter vacations for all the public and private educational institutions under the control of the department shall be observed from December 20 to January 01, 2022.

The vacations are announced with the approval of competent authority, on the recommendation of sub-committee of the Steering Committee, said a notification.

