UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Anti-Corruption Dept Launches Probe Regarding Alleged Embezzlement Of Funds In Sindh House

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:11 PM

Sindh Anti-Corruption Dept launches probe regarding Alleged embezzlement of funds in Sindh House

Sindh Anti-Corruption Department has launched an investigation into an alleged embezzlement of development funds and mega corruption in Sindh House Islamabad Staff Colony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Anti-Corruption Department has launched an investigation into an alleged embezzlement of development funds and mega corruption in Sindh House Islamabad Staff Colony.

The complaints were received regarding misappropriation of development funds allocated for Sindh House Islamabad Staff Colony, said a statement on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention that from the year 2015 to 2019-20, 13 crore 82 lakh 45 thousand and 700 rupees were released for the development works of Staff Colony Sindh House Islamabad. However, Sindh Building Division Works Karachi officials usurped all the money through fake bills and vouchers and not a single rupee was spent on development works.

The inquiry was ordered by Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on complaints of corruption in the aforementioned project.

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Department, following the orders of the provincial minister for Anti-Corruption, has launched the investigations against the officers of Provincial Building Division Works Karachi.

Akhter Ali Chief Engineer, Arshad Ali Bhutto Superintendent Engineer, Muhammad Aqeel Assistant Engineer Sindh House, Akhtar Chaudhry Accounts Clerk, Tariq Azad Contractor and other officers have been involved in the alleged scam.

Meanwhile Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that no officer involved in corruption will be forgiven and efforts are being made to establish a corruption-free society.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo added, ' All the cases related to corruption would reach their logical end, and those involved in corruption will be punished accordingly so that no one will dare to commit corruption in future'.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Corruption Islamabad Arshad Ali Money 2015 Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Qalandars will take on Zalmis today

15 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 10 bn into marke ..

18 minutes ago

CCRI to provide quality cotton seed at official pr ..

16 minutes ago

All Sudanese Security Agencies Took Part in Crackd ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

16 minutes ago

China develops robot for throat swab sampling

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.