Sindh Anti-corruption Dept Marks International Anti-Corruption Day

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Sindh Anti-corruption dept marks International Anti-Corruption Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A series of rallies, walks and seminars were organized on the occasion of International Day by the Sindh Anti-Corruption department, to raise public awareness against corruption across the province.

The biggest event in this regard was held at Sindh Secretariat here on the directives of Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, said a statement here on Wednesday.

Chairman Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Iqbal Memon, secretaries of other government departments, officers and staff attended the events.

The Anti-corruption establishment department of Sindh also organized rallies and walks at the divisional and district level to raise awareness against corruption and the role of the people in this regard.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the importance of the role of the people in eradicating corruption cannot be denied. Until the people play their effective role against corruption, complete eradication of corruption is not possible, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

