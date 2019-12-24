Sindh Anti-Corruption dept raids office of Sindh Building Control Authority Gadap Town

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:12 PM
The Sindh Anti-Corruption Directorate raided the office of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Gadap Town and seized the records
The Anti-corruption conducted the raid in view of non-compliance of the relevant rules in the construction of the projects and buildings, said a statement on Tuesday.
The raid was carried out on the directives of Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Iqbal Ahmad Mirani by the team led by Assistant Director Ashraf Soomro and Circle Officer Hameel Soomro.
The Anti-corruption team reviewed the files and important relevant documents and confiscated the record and has started investigation.