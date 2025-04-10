Sindh Apex committee meeting reviews progress on implementation on National Action Plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The provincial Apex Committee meeting reviewed the progress on implementation on National Action Plan at the Chief Minister House on Thursday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over the 32nd meeting of the Apex Committe attended by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Corps Commander Karachi Lt. General Mohammad Avais Dastagir, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, DG Rangers Maj General Muhammad Shamraiz, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and others.

The meeting announced the establishment of a Special Unit to address cases of social media misuse, setting up a Centre for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism to focus on strategies to combat violent extremism and emphasised the need for coordination with Punjab and Balochistan to plan joint operations against dacoits in the katcha areas.

“Illegal foreign nationals living in the provinces are being repatriated as per policy of the federal government,” CM Sindh said.

The chief minister expressed concern about the increasing number of road accidents in the city, as well as incidents of tankers and dumpers being set on fire. He instructed the police to take strict action against dumpers and trucks plying on the roads in violation of traffic rules and regulations. Additionally, he directed the police to apprehend those responsible for the arson of the tankers.

The meeting was informed that the Sindh government completed Phase-I of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) in 2023-24, during which 85,916 illegal foreigners were repatriated. Transit points were established in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Jacobabad under the supervision of the respective Deputy Commissioners.

Following the completion of Phase I, the Ministry of the Interior has informed that the Federal government to initiate the repatriation of all ACC Holders (Phase II) in February 2025. The repatriation of ACC Holders under Phase II commenced on April 1, 2025, with the Sindh government allocating Rs 200 million for operations at transit points in Keamari and Jacobabad.

The meeting was told that 29,926 illegal foreigners were residing in the province, and their data mapping has been completed for repatriation. At present, 479 have been repatriated, while around 400 are awaiting deportation at a camp.

The meeting was told that, under the PECA Law, a Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority (fed govt) has been created to ensure online safety and protect the rights of individuals on social media.

Following the Central APEX decision, the Home Department proposes the Sindh Centre for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Act, 2025, to combat violent extremism and terrorism. The CM directed the Home Secretary to present the draft law in the next cabinet meeting.

The chief minister discussed the issue of dacoits in the Northern districts along the River Indus.

He stated that his government is coordinating with the Punjab and Balochistan provinces to plan joint operations against dacoits in the Katcha areas, to prevent their escape into neighbouring provinces.

The Sindh Home Department has contacted the home departments of Punjab and Balochistan to inform them about decisions made by the CM in Apex Committee meetings.

Chief Minister Murad Shah emphasised the need for rigorous pursuit of Counter Terrorism cases, declaring zero tolerance for militants. The main components of the NAP include strengthening Counter Terrorism Departments (CTDs), combating terrorism in various media forms, choking off terrorist financing, regulating religious seminaries, and reforming the criminal justice system.

The meeting discussed the importance of properly following up on counter-terrorism cases in the courts. It was noted that in 2025, a total of 23 cases were registered. Out of these, seven cases were challaned and are currently under trial.

Convictions have been secured in four of these cases, while the others are still in the trial process. In 2024, there were convictions in only two cases.

The meeting was informed that the police had conducted 318 intelligence-based operations, registered 153 cases, arrested 84 and killed 12.

The meeting was told that two cases of choking of terror financing and proscribed organisation were registered, of which one was challaned which is under trial.

During the meeting, it was reported that Chinese workers involved in both CPEC and non-CPEC projects are receiving security. The security forces include personnel from the Special Protection Unit (SPU), the Army, Rangers, and the Frontier Corps.

The FBR representative told the meeting that during the 3rd quarters of 2024-25, they have seized goods worth Rs16214.54 million being smuggled through 222 seizures. The major seizures include 10,008 mobile sets, 5027 tures.

Regarding the Hub Check Post, it was noted that the chief minister has allocated Rs. 214 million for its establishment. Currently, land identification and cost estimates are in progress. The checkpost will be jointly operated by various agencies to combat smuggling and will be equipped with the latest technology and gadgets.

A Fusion Center has been established within the department, with technical support from the UNODC and INL. Efforts to enforce the Sindh Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 2024, include establishing checkpoints on major routes and the deployment of facial recognition technology and Rapid Response Forces at toll plazas.

The meeting was told that 2574 weapons and 14,000 ammunition have been confiscated by registering 10487 FIRs. 301 booked criminals have been convicted while 7957 are under trial during 2024-25.