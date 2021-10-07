UrduPoint.com

Sindh Approves 318 Job In Various Deptts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Sindh approves 318 job in various deptts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Government on Thursday approved 318 jobs in various departments of Sindh under deceased quota.

Such decision was taken in the meeting held here at Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah regarding implementation of deceased Quota (Employment given to legal heirs of government employees who died during their service).

Additional Chief Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, Secretaries of various departments including Senior Member board of Revenue attended the meeting.

Presiding over the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that 6777 jobs have been provided under deceased since 2019.

The meeting approved 318 jobs in various departments including 48 in Health Department, 7 in Revenue, 45 in Local Government Department, 110 in school education, 8 in Works Services, 8 in Excise Department, 5 in food Department and 10 in College Education, 2 in Population, 1 in Law, 50 in Irrigation, 1 in Home Department, 1 in Anti-Corruption, 4 in Livestock, 3 in Public Health Engineering, 1 in Culture, 1 in Auqaf and 12 jobs were approved in Agriculture.

Department.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh said that the Sindh Cabinet had approved to remove the condition of 60 days and 2 years from the policy regarding deceased quota. He directed the Law Secretary to issue a notification in this regard.

The Chief Secretary Sindh directed all the secretaries to finalize the deceased quota applications as soon as possible and said that the salaries of the cases which were earlier approved by the committee should be released.

He also directed all the district deputy commissioners to convene the District Recruitment Committee (DRC) meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Agriculture Died 2019 All From Government Cabinet Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 55 Italian companies present innovative solutions ..

55 Italian companies present innovative solutions to tackle climate challenges a ..

11 minutes ago
 8th October to be marked as National Pink Illumina ..

8th October to be marked as National Pink Illumination Day across Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kalba TV employees’ efforts

26 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates firs ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates first anniversary

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th leg ..

Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th legislative term

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.