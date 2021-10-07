Sindh approves 318 job in various deptts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Government on Thursday approved 318 jobs in various departments of Sindh under deceased quota.

Such decision was taken in the meeting held here at Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah regarding implementation of deceased Quota (Employment given to legal heirs of government employees who died during their service).

Additional Chief Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, Secretaries of various departments including Senior Member board of Revenue attended the meeting.

Presiding over the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that 6777 jobs have been provided under deceased since 2019.

The meeting approved 318 jobs in various departments including 48 in Health Department, 7 in Revenue, 45 in Local Government Department, 110 in school education, 8 in Works Services, 8 in Excise Department, 5 in food Department and 10 in College Education, 2 in Population, 1 in Law, 50 in Irrigation, 1 in Home Department, 1 in Anti-Corruption, 4 in Livestock, 3 in Public Health Engineering, 1 in Culture, 1 in Auqaf and 12 jobs were approved in Agriculture.

Department.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh said that the Sindh Cabinet had approved to remove the condition of 60 days and 2 years from the policy regarding deceased quota. He directed the Law Secretary to issue a notification in this regard.

The Chief Secretary Sindh directed all the secretaries to finalize the deceased quota applications as soon as possible and said that the salaries of the cases which were earlier approved by the committee should be released.

He also directed all the district deputy commissioners to convene the District Recruitment Committee (DRC) meeting.