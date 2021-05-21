Sindh Assembly adopts resolution against Israeli atrocities

Sindh Assembly passed a resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza and expressed grief over Shahadats of innocent Palestinians here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Sindh Assembly passed a resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza and expressed grief over Shahadats of innocent Palestinians here on Friday.

The resolution was tabled by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Speaking on the resolution, the Chief Minister said that they condemned the atrocities of Israel against Palestinians.

He said that today all Muslims stood shoulder to shoulder with their Palestinian brethrens.

He said that Masjid-e-Aqsa was attacked on the day of Jumat-ul-wida.

Murad said that so far 235 innocent Palestinians had sacrificed their lives.

He said that the decision of ceasefire was appreciated.

He urged the Federal government to give a strong message to the world as they stood by the government on the issue.

MPA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in PA Bilal Ghaffar also condemned the atrocities in Palestine. MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and other lawmakers also spoke on the resolution.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as a leader of Muslims.

The PA, later, introduced the Sindh Protection of Journalists and Media Practitioners Bill 2021.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Speaker in the chair.