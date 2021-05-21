UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Assembly Adopts Resolution Against Israeli Atrocities

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:43 PM

Sindh Assembly adopts resolution against Israeli atrocities

Sindh Assembly passed a resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza and expressed grief over Shahadats of innocent Palestinians here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Sindh Assembly passed a resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza and expressed grief over Shahadats of innocent Palestinians here on Friday.

The resolution was tabled by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Speaking on the resolution, the Chief Minister said that they condemned the atrocities of Israel against Palestinians.

He said that today all Muslims stood shoulder to shoulder with their Palestinian brethrens.

He said that Masjid-e-Aqsa was attacked on the day of Jumat-ul-wida.

Murad said that so far 235 innocent Palestinians had sacrificed their lives.

He said that the decision of ceasefire was appreciated.

He urged the Federal government to give a strong message to the world as they stood by the government on the issue.

MPA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in PA Bilal Ghaffar also condemned the atrocities in Palestine. MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and other lawmakers also spoke on the resolution.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as a leader of Muslims.

The PA, later, introduced the Sindh Protection of Journalists and Media Practitioners Bill 2021.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Speaker in the chair.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Israel Palestine Gaza Murad Ali Shah Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

28 minutes ago

Japan's Top COVID-19 Adviser Says Olympics Needs R ..

5 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

2 hours ago

Thirty migrants reach Spain's Melilla enclave from ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister, MNAs discuss political situation, ..

5 minutes ago

AVLC arrests 4 motorcycle thieves, recovers 3 stol ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.