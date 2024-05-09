Sindh Assembly Adopts Unanimous Resolution To Condemn May 9 Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 11:48 PM
The Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous condemnation resolution on the one-year anniversary of the May 9 tragedy, calling the incident a deep conspiracy against the country and calling for the planners and all those involved to be held accountable
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous condemnation resolution on the one-year anniversary of the May 9 tragedy, calling the incident a deep conspiracy against the country and calling for the planners and all those involved to be held accountable.
The resolution was presented by PPP MPA Sadia Javed while all the parliamentary leaders expressed their views.
Leader of the House Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while expressing his opinion on the resolution said that what happened a year ago on this day was a deliberate conspiracy.
The minds of the youth were poisoned to carry out the conspiracy against Pakistan, Murad Ali Shah said.
He said a person was always defaming the country and he did not miss any opportunity to harm Pakistan.
December 27, 2007 was also the darkest day in the history of the country when Benazir Bhutto was martyred but our leadership raised the slogan of "Pakistan Khape", Murad Shah said.
Sindh Chief Minister said that some people are controlling this person who is spreading riots in the country.
Addressing the Sindh Assembly session, the parliamentary leaders demanded that those responsible for the May 9 incident should be punished.
Faryal Talpur, Saeed Ghani, Zia ul Hassan Lanjar, Syed Sardar Shah and others also took part in the discussion and strongly condemned the May 9 tragedy and demanded action against perpetrators of the incident.
Meanwhile, Suni Itehad Council (SIC) members boycotted the Assembly session.
Recent Stories
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15
PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure
China launches new satellite
Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP
Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri
Tajir Dost Scheme aims at broadening tax-base: Federal Minister for Finance and ..
Govt intends to reform energy sector to provide electricity to consumers at chea ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks1 minute ago
-
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta1 minute ago
-
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 151 minute ago
-
China launches new satellite59 seconds ago
-
Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP1 minute ago
-
Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri1 minute ago
-
Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani condemns May 9 incident31 minutes ago
-
PTI founder Imran Khan globally famous leader: Alvi1 hour ago
-
Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM1 hour ago
-
Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat Fatih-e-Alam" launched60 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, marginalized communities60 minutes ago
-
No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS1 hour ago