Sindh Assembly adopts unanimous resolution to condemn May 9 incident

The Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous condemnation resolution on the one-year anniversary of the May 9 tragedy, calling the incident a deep conspiracy against the country and calling for the planners and all those involved to be held accountable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous condemnation resolution on the one-year anniversary of the May 9 tragedy, calling the incident a deep conspiracy against the country and calling for the planners and all those involved to be held accountable.

The resolution was presented by PPP MPA Sadia Javed while all the parliamentary leaders expressed their views.

Leader of the House Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while expressing his opinion on the resolution said that what happened a year ago on this day was a deliberate conspiracy.

The minds of the youth were poisoned to carry out the conspiracy against Pakistan, Murad Ali Shah said.

He said a person was always defaming the country and he did not miss any opportunity to harm Pakistan.

December 27, 2007 was also the darkest day in the history of the country when Benazir Bhutto was martyred but our leadership raised the slogan of "Pakistan Khape", Murad Shah said.

Sindh Chief Minister said that some people are controlling this person who is spreading riots in the country.

Addressing the Sindh Assembly session, the parliamentary leaders demanded that those responsible for the May 9 incident should be punished.

Faryal Talpur, Saeed Ghani, Zia ul Hassan Lanjar, Syed Sardar Shah and others also took part in the discussion and strongly condemned the May 9 tragedy and demanded action against perpetrators of the incident.

Meanwhile, Suni Itehad Council (SIC) members boycotted the Assembly session.