Sindh Assembly amends rule for online session, passes resolution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Assembly on Monday made an amendment to its rules to add a provision allowing Speaker of the provincial assembly to hold online or virtual sessions in case of any emergency here.

The amendment draft was moved by the Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

The provincial assembly also passed a resolution unanimously to write 'Khatam an-Nabiyyin' as a mandatory with the name of Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH).

Speaking on the floor of the house, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, underlined the need for online sessions and importance of the resolution.

He also briefed the assembly members about the current situation on coronavirus.

The Chief Minister said that some assembly members also tested positive for coronavirus and many others tested negative for it.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from Holy Quran and Naat Sharifwith Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.