UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Assembly Amends Rule For Online Session, Passes Resolution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Sindh Assembly amends rule for online session, passes resolution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Assembly on Monday made an amendment to its rules to add a provision allowing Speaker of the provincial assembly to hold online or virtual sessions in case of any emergency here.

The amendment draft was moved by the Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

The provincial assembly also passed a resolution unanimously to write 'Khatam an-Nabiyyin' as a mandatory with the name of Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH).

Speaking on the floor of the house, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, underlined the need for online sessions and importance of the resolution.

He also briefed the assembly members about the current situation on coronavirus.

The Chief Minister said that some assembly members also tested positive for coronavirus and many others tested negative for it.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from Holy Quran and Naat Sharifwith Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Resolution Chief Minister Provincial Assembly Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

31 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

1 hour ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

1 hour ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

2 hours ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.