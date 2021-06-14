UrduPoint.com
Sindh Assembly Budget Session Convened Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 08:36 PM

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh's budget-2021-22 session has been summoned to meet at 03:00pm on Tuesday (June 15).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Provincial Assembly of Sindh's budget-2021-22 session has been summoned to meet at 03:00pm on Tuesday (June 15).

The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Sindh Finance Minister will present the budget statement for the year 2021-22 and the supplementary budget statement for the year 2020-21.

More Stories From Pakistan

